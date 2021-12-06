Emercoin Price Reaches $0.0535 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $16,907.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,505,984 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.