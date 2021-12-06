Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $74,479.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $74,479.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00055461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.55 or 0.08521099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00059999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,719.83 or 0.99984599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00077363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002611 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

