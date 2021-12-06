Enecuum Achieves Market Cap of $10.57 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Enecuum has a total market cap of $10.57 million and approximately $739,844.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enecuum alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00039313 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 197,865,476 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enecuum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enecuum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.