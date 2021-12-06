Entain’s (ENT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,165 ($28.29) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entain from GBX 2,370 ($30.96) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entain currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,138 ($27.93).

ENT opened at GBX 1,639 ($21.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.61 billion and a PE ratio of 70.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,010.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,878.89.

In other Entain news, insider Stella David purchased 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,053 ($26.82) per share, with a total value of £74,975.56 ($97,956.05). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.54), for a total value of £263,359.77 ($344,081.23).

About Entain

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

