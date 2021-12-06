Enzon Pharmaceuticals (ENZN) & The Competition Critical Review

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: ENZN) is one of 237 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Enzon Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Enzon Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1329 4975 10608 192 2.56

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 59.37%. Given Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enzon Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $50,000.00 -$1.31 million -9.75 Enzon Pharmaceuticals Competitors $583.01 million $24.74 million -26.91

Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enzon Pharmaceuticals. Enzon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals -117.79% -10.09% -1.37% Enzon Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,676.79% -132.15% -28.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enzon Pharmaceuticals peers beat Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

