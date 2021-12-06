Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,061,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 6.0% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Equinix by 9.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

EQIX opened at $794.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $794.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $808.78. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.16, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,667 shares of company stock worth $2,236,516. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

