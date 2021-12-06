Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Now Covered by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a €410.00 ($465.91) target price on the stock.

Shares of ESKEF stock opened at $339.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.09. Esker has a fifty-two week low of $243.91 and a fifty-two week high of $339.09.

About Esker

Esker SA engages in the provision of digitalization solutions based on artificial intelligence technologies. It operates through the following segments: Document Process Automation, Fax Servers and Host access. The company was founded by Jean-Michel Bérard and Benoît Borrits on February 7, 1985 and is headquartered in Villeurbanne, France.

