Essex LLC Acquires New Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $169.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.61.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. MKM Partners raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

