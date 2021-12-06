Essex LLC Acquires Shares of 108,107 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Essex LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 1.5% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

LMBS stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.41. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

