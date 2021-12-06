Essex LLC Invests $3.57 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,847.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,866.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,736.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

