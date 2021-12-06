Essex LLC Invests $4.92 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 483.4% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,565,000 after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 355.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 106,842.1% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $148.51 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

