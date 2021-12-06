Essex LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,126 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 30.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 102.3% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 120,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

T opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.