Essex LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Essex LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $80.53 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

