Essex LLC Makes New $6.17 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Essex LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 121,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.7% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after buying an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,196,000 after buying an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,748,000 after buying an additional 87,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after purchasing an additional 460,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69.

