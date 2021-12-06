Essex LLC Purchases Shares of 27,006 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 568,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,665,000 after acquiring an additional 45,775 shares during the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.0% during the third quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 140,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.9% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 91,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 62,003 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $73.29 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.87%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.