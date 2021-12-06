Essex LLC Takes $3.19 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 910,535 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,625 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 23,130 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 652,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

