Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Reaches $0.0307

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 6th. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $621,032.90 and $36.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00038647 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002001 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

