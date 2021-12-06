Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
CUYTY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.42. 221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $15.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58.
About Etn. Fr. Colruyt
Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.
Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.