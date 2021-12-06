Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

