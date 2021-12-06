Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $215.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.52.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $231.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy has a 12 month low of $153.22 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,292 shares of company stock valued at $69,594,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Etsy by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.