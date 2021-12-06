Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,210 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $36.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.