Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.10% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $20,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after buying an additional 2,235,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,391,000 after buying an additional 75,989 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,888,000 after purchasing an additional 155,172 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,295,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 208,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $125.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.20. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $88.71 and a one year high of $132.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,638 shares of company stock worth $1,505,994. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

