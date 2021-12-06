Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Amundi acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $899,097,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $257.78 billion, a PE ratio of -43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

