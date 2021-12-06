F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.01. 3,078,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,100. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

