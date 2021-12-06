Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $306.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,654,913 shares of company stock valued at $570,345,242 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist decreased their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

