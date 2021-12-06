Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 621.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Facebook by 146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $8.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $315.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,799,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $332.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

