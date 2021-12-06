Fear NFTs (FEAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,151.05 or 0.08445580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00059417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,195.74 or 1.00091823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00077516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002596 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars.

