Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $121.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.38. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

