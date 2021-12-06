FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Boosted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $218,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.5% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 69.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

NYSE FDX opened at $240.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

