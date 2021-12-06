Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FERGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Ferguson stock remained flat at $$119.49 during trading hours on Monday. 6,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,074. The firm has a market cap of $268.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.49.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

