Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 35.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,168,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,973,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Shares of FORM opened at $40.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

