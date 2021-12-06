Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

NYSE MMP opened at $45.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

