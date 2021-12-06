Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $42.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

