Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.96.

CRWD opened at $197.05 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.59 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.63 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.