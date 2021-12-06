Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Entergy by 182.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

NYSE:ETR opened at $103.26 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.47.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

