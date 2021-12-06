Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 127,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,000. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $115,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $274,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $70.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.52. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39.

