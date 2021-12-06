Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,715,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

IWF stock opened at $292.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

