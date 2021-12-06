Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New $3.75 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $171.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.32 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.