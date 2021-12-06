Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New $4.97 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.21 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

