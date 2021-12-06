Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 6,094 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after buying an additional 437,721 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,739,000 after buying an additional 476,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after buying an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $76.00. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

