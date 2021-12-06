Financial Analysis: Byrna Technologies (BYRN) & Its Competitors

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ: BYRN) is one of 50 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Byrna Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Byrna Technologies Competitors -466.45% -3.31% -5.69%

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Byrna Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies Competitors 73 525 776 12 2.52

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 102.75%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 38.08%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million -$12.55 million -100.54 Byrna Technologies Competitors $720.50 million $37.98 million 7.49

Byrna Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies’ competitors have a beta of -0.21, indicating that their average share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

