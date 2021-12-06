Financial Comparison: Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) & Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Avenue Therapeutics has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.0% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avenue Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avenue Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 358.02%. Enlivex Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 407.69%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than Avenue Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Avenue Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avenue Therapeutics N/A -353.20% -215.68% Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -20.50% -18.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avenue Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avenue Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.15 million ($0.57) -2.30 Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.82 million ($0.98) -6.63

Enlivex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avenue Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics beats Avenue Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain. The company was founded on February 9, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.

