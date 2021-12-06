Financial Review: Redwire (NYSE:RDW) vs. Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Redwire alerts:

This table compares Redwire and Lockheed Martin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwire N/A N/A -$12.26 million N/A N/A Lockheed Martin $65.40 billion 1.41 $6.83 billion $21.67 15.40

Lockheed Martin has higher revenue and earnings than Redwire.

Profitability

This table compares Redwire and Lockheed Martin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwire N/A N/A N/A Lockheed Martin 9.13% 104.60% 14.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Redwire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Lockheed Martin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lockheed Martin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Redwire and Lockheed Martin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lockheed Martin 0 7 2 0 2.22

Redwire currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.55%. Lockheed Martin has a consensus price target of $380.40, indicating a potential upside of 13.96%. Given Redwire’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Redwire is more favorable than Lockheed Martin.

Summary

Lockheed Martin beats Redwire on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space. The Aeronautics segment researches, designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, sustains, supports, and upgrades advanced military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The MFC segment provides air and missile defence systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The RMS segment offers design, manufacture, service, and support for a variety of military and commercial helicopters; ship and submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defence systems; radar systems; th

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.