Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Down 9.3%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.16. 129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 85,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.11.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

