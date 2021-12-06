First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) PT Raised to $28.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.
Shares of BUSE stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.01. First Busey has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $28.60.
First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. Research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,534 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,412,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.
First Busey Company Profile
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
