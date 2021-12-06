First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) PT Raised to $28.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.01. First Busey has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. Research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,534 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,412,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.