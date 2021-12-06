First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$583,100.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 1,021 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,498.78.

TSE:FR traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$13.94. 222,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,851. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$13.14 and a 52 week high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.71.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

