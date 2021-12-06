First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

FSFG stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.68. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $184.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.91.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

