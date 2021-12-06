First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Holdings Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $947,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $101.83 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

