First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.60% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $144,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 24,436 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter.

FAN stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

