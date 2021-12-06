Fluity Reaches Market Cap of $300,467.73 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $300,467.73 and $8.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fluity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fluity has traded down 32.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00055200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.89 or 0.08473289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00058952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,266.11 or 1.00185351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00076539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002603 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,955,079 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

